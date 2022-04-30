Richard Tetro

Richard “Dick” Tetro, 78, died surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dick resided in Fulton, N.Y., for most of his life. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1961, where he was quarterback of the varsity football team and a member of the inaugural wrestling team, and where he met his future wife, Brenda Tetro, née Crook.
After graduating from Tri-State College (now Trine University) in 1965, Dick worked at Black Clawson in Fulton as a mechanical engineer and was awarded numerous patents for his inventions. He ultimately served in several roles at the company, including Vice President of Research and Development and Vice President of Sales, before retiring in 2006 after a 41-year career. In retirement, Dick spent summers on Oneida Lake and winters in Florida.
Dick enjoyed fishing, building and flying R/C planes, designing and working on projects around the house, grilling, playing practical jokes and, above all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, to whom he was married for 57 years, daughter Maureen Lopez, née Tetro, and her husband Stephen Lopez of Saratoga Springs, son Stephen Tetro and his wife Jamie Tetro, née Kasher, of Chicago, Illinois, grandchildren Sarah Lopez and her fiancé Dylan Hinds, Rachel Lopez and her boyfriend Thomas Harrigan, Natalie Tetro and Libby Tetro, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen Tetro and Gladys Tetro, née Niegos, who operated several businesses in Fulton, and by his sister, Patricia Sweeney of Middlesex, New Jersey.
A brief memorial service will be held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY, at 3 p.m. on May 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.