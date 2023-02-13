Richard R. Izzett, born in May of 1943 in Illinois, recently passed away. He was the son of Robert Izzett and Amelia Rankin Izzett
He attended Chicago public elementary schools and the following high schools: Fenger Academy (Chicago), Bloom Township (Chicago Heights), and Homewood-Flossmoor high school class of 1961.
He received his B.A. in psychology from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, an M.A. in industrial psychology from Loyola University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. in social psychology from Loyola University of Chicago. In addition, he was the recipient of a postdoctoral fellowship from the National Institute of Mental Health to study law at the University of Nebraska.
He was a professor of psychology and criminal justice at SUNY Oswego and former editor of the American Psychology Law Society Newsletter. In addition to conducting research and publishing in the field of jury decision-making, he served as a consultant for trial strategy. The textbook Legal Alchemy: Use and Misuse of Social Science in Law authored by David Faigman was dedicated to him. In addition, he served as a grant reviewer in the field of law and psychology for the National Science Foundation. He is also listed in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
He is survived by his wife Helene Krupa Corbett Izzett; his sons Carey Izzett, Paul Corbett, Dan Corbett; and his daughter-in-law Sabina Corbett, in addition to his munchkin granddaughters Shannon and Sarah Corbett. He is also survived by his sister Barbara, nephews Scott and Greg, great-nephew Thor, and great-niece Paige.
He was predeceased by his nephew Jeff.
He was an avid golfer and very much enjoyed playing the piano and using the computer to create novel photograph pictures.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
