Richard R. Izzett

Richard R. Izzett

Richard R. Izzett, born in May of 1943 in Illinois, recently passed away.  He was the son of Robert Izzett and Amelia Rankin Izzett

He attended Chicago public elementary schools and the following high schools: Fenger Academy (Chicago), Bloom Township (Chicago Heights), and Homewood-Flossmoor high school class of 1961.

Recommended for you