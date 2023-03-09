Richard N. Dasans, 85, of the town of Oswego, passed on March 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Oswego, Richard was the son of the late Norman and Mary (Pawline) Dasans.
Richard graduated from Oswego High School, and he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1962. Richard retired from National Grid after 35 years of employment.
Richard was a member of the Polish American Club. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and was a coin and stamp collector. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed baseball and Nascar. Richard was a family man who adored his family and took pride in his home and property. He loved tending to his yard and beautiful landscape. His loyal furry companions Tuscon and Sophie held a special place in his heart, and he enjoyed taking them for long walks.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Lucille (Ball) Dasans and his son Shawn (John Bowen Cowhig) Dasans of New Hampshire. He also leaves behind his brother Paul (Connie) Dasans of North Carolina and his sister Sharon Canale of Oswego, as well as multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Richard’s entombment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, All Saints Mausoluem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s name to Oswego County SPCA or Hospice of Central New York.
