Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Dick was born on Jan. 6, 1952, at the Oswego Hospital.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 10:38 pm
He was the second of six children. Born to George L. and Grace I. (Burdick) Murphy.
There are many stories to tell of the Murphy boys from Governor Street.
Dick worked on permit with the Boilermakers Local 175 from 1973 to 1975 at which point he went to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer until he returned to the Boilermakers as an apprentice from 1977 to 1981 when he became a journeyman. Dick retired from The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 175 in July of 2008, after working for many years on various local as well as out of state jobs around the country.
He was an avid hunter and spent much of his retirement working and hunting on his property in Scriba, NY, and enjoying time with his friends.
Dick had a deep love for his family and the bonds that held them together surpassed time and distance. He is predeceased by his parents and his daughter in-law, Kim. He is survived by his children, Brian P. Murphy of Spirit Lake, ID, and Kelley (Craig) Lewis of Rathdrum, ID; grandchildren, Ezekiel Lewis of Melbourne Beach, FL, and Eli Lewis of Rathdrum, ID; siblings Laura J. (Edward) Beckwith, Timothy M. (Connie) Murphy, Karen A. (Veselin) McMahon, James P. (Judy) Murphy and Paul E. (Terri) Murphy; his longtime companion, Laura DeSantis; and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jane Murphy.
Graveside service will take place in Riverside Cemetery in the spring at a time to be announced.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
