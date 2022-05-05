Richard F. Niles

Richard Floyd Niles, 87, a resident of Mexico, NY, passed away on May 2, 2022.
He was a retiree of Novelis and a member of the Mexico VFW Post 369, Parish American Legion, Senior Golf League, Bluff Hill Rod and Gun Club, and the First Presbyterian Church. He assisted in establishing the Canastota Modifier’s Car Club and E.S.T.A. Drag Strip in Cicero, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, Naomi James and Floyd Niles, of Canastota, NY; two sons, Richard and Ronald Niles, of Canastota, NY; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John Nataro, of Utica, NY; and his sister-in-law Bessie Niles, of Canastota, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Jones; his brother, John Niles of Canastota, NY; his sister, Brenda Bushroe of Worcester, MA; his son, Mark (Lisa) Niles of Orlando, FL; his daughter, Robin (Kenneth) Fletcher of Mexico, NY; grandchildren Ann Myers, and Mary Osnowitz of Florida, and Kenzie Fletcher, Kylene Fletcher, and Kaden Fletcher of Mexico, NY; four great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Mexico, 4361 Church St. Mexico, NY. Graveside Services will Full Military Honors will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, in the New Haven Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Mexico, NY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.