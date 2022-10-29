Richard DeSantis

Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill.  He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine. 

Richard was a proud Navy Veteran. He attended Oswego Schools and retired from Hammermill Paper Co., where he once served as President of the United International Paperworkers Union. While President of his union, he was instrumental in successfully negotiating a pension plan for his union coworkers, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. 

