Rebecca “Becki” A. Wood, 62, of Mexico, NY, passed away Nov. 25, 2022 at Francis House. She was born in Gouverneur in 1960, a daughter to the late Keitha and Ralph Gayne. Becki fought long and courageously against lung and brain cancer for 2.5 years before passing away with her loving husband Douglas by her side. She worked at Nine Mile Point as a secretary for 20 years before retiring in 2002 to spend more time with her family. A graduate of Mexico High School in 1978, Becki was a social butterfly who enjoyed gardening, baking, and meeting new friends at every turn but her biggest joy was spending as much time as possible with her 10 beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Douglas Wood; daughter, Sara (Dillon) White; son, Brandon (Christine) Wood; stepdaughters Monica (Sean) Hanks and Racheal (Kenny) Briggs; grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Kynlee, Olivia, Asher, Meredith, Korbyn, Matthew, Anahlya and Toryn; four siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY, from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a short service to follow. A private burial will take place at a later date. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Francis House and Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY for their passionate care. Flowers, one of Becki’s favorite things in this world, may be sent to Harter Funeral Home at 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY 13114. Donations in her honor may also be sent to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.