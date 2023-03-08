Randy James Joss

Randy James Joss

Randy James Joss, 61, lifelong resident of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the comfort of his home, with the love and support of his family.

Cancer does not discriminate who it takes, who it hurts, it comes crashing into your life and breaks the threads that hold you and your life together, for Randy his diagnosis of stage 4 cancer was received in December of 2022.

