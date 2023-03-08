Randy James Joss, 61, lifelong resident of Pulaski, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the comfort of his home, with the love and support of his family.
Cancer does not discriminate who it takes, who it hurts, it comes crashing into your life and breaks the threads that hold you and your life together, for Randy his diagnosis of stage 4 cancer was received in December of 2022.
Randy was born on Jan. 24, 1962 in Watertown, NY, the youngest of ten children born to Edison Charles & Dorothy K. Klunder Joss. He attended Pulaski Schools.
He married Julie Alice Bouchard on July 30, 1983. Their relationship began when they were 16 and 18, married for forty years this July.
Randy was a second-generation dairy farmer. He was partnered with his brother Dean and father Ed for fifty years, until the sale of the farm and dispersal of the herd in 2014. He enjoyed living a quiet simple life, puttering around pursuing his many interests that he previously didn’t have time for.
Randy was many things to many people, strong but gentle, firm but fair. He was always one call away and always there to lend a dependable hand. If you knew Randy, you would know his love of storytelling, a professional storyteller so to speak full of wisdom. He was a humble, loving, simple hardworking man but most importantly a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Recently, he had made the remark that if it was his time to go that he was happy with all that he had accomplished in life thus far, but we all wish we had a little more time, time to learn more from him, time to listen to him a little closer and time to love him and hold him just a little bit longer.
Randy is survived by his wife, Julie, two daughters, Jessie & Scott Kling, and Hannah & Deric Behling, four grandchildren, Jubilee, Josslyn, MacArthur and Harlow, all of Pulaski, two sisters, Barbara Moore, and Spring & Kirk Stenson, five brothers, Bruce, John, Ron, Dean, and Lance & Stephanie, special nephew, Ricky Davis along with many other nieces and nephews.
At Randy’s request arrangements are in care of his daughter, Hannah and LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St., Camden, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Ringgold Firehall from 3 to 6 p.m., 12 Lake St., Pulaski, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly pay it forward with an act of kindness in his memory. We ask that you remember Randy with laughter, love and continue on telling his stories.
