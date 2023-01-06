Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements.
Ramsey was born to Marjorie and Homer Ludington, of Fulton, where he spent much of his life. He graduated from Fulton High School and as a youth was an avid Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Life Scout.
After high school, he studied at Syracuse University, and later became a life loyal member of Sigma Chi. He would then serve his country during World War II as a member of the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. Throughout his life, he was a very proud American, who flew multiple American flags at his summer home at Mexico Point on Lake Ontario, and who sang God Bless America, mostly off key, every July 4th, as well as other appropriate occasions.
After his military service, he graduated from the University of Miami Law School and returned to his hometown, where he had a private law practice for some 50 years. He was a member of the New York State and Florida Bar Associations.
Being a part of his community was important to Ramsey. He was a longtime member of the Fulton Salvation Army Board of Directors and was honored several years ago as a 60-year member of the Fulton Kiwanis Club.
Ramsey was a life learner, avid gardener, licensed pilot and held a general class amateur radio license. In recent years, he continued to take various amateur radio classes.
Perhaps, however, his most proud personal achievement was the building of his wooden 32-foot Tahiti Ketch II, Ramsey’s Dream, mostly during his retirement years. The building of the sailboat encompassed some 12 years from its keel to its two masts. Ramsey greatly enjoyed sailing Ramsey’s Dream, with its tanbark-colored sails on Lake Ontario. Ramsey’s Dream also sailed down the Intercoastal Waterway, a trip that started in Brewerton and ended in Key Largo, FL. There were other sailing trips to Oswego Harborfest, Kingston, Canada, and the Clayton Boat Show.
Ramsey was predeceased by his first wife of some 40 years, Shirley Ludington, as well as second wife, Janice Fay Ludington, and companion, Patricia Booth; and siblings, Vivian Smith and John Ludington.
He is survived by his children, Marion (Donald) Ciciarelli and Spencer (Anne) Ludington; three granddaughters; Elizabeth Ciciarelli (Louis) Pancotti, Carolyn Ciciarelli and Julia Ludington; a nephew, David Ludington; as well as members of the Fay and Booth families.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m., with services to follow at Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 county Route 54 in Pennellville. Burial will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the care provided to Ramsey for many years by Oswego Health physicians and staff and most recently Upstate Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fulton Kiwanis Club, the CNY Food Bank, or a charity of choice.
