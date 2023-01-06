Ramsey Ludington

Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements.

Ramsey was born to Marjorie and Homer Ludington, of Fulton, where he spent much of his life. He graduated from Fulton High School and as a youth was an avid Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Life Scout.

