Priscilla Margaret Kelso

Priscilla Margaret Kelso

Priscilla Margaret Kelso, 73, of Mexico, New York, passed away on April 29, 2023 after a heartbreaking battle with dementia. 

She was born on Feb. 18, 1950, and was the daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Mitchell) Pelton. Priscilla graduated from Oswego High School in 1968. On Sept. 25, 1971, she married the love of her life, James Kelso, and devoted many years of her life to raising their children, Ruth and Kari. When her children were older, Priscilla sold real estate with Century 21 Irwin in Mexico, NY, for well over a decade. Later in life, Priscilla decided to switch careers and became a certified teaching assistant and retired from Oswego County BOCES where she spent numerous years working in the Special Education Department. 

Recommended for you