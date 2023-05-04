Priscilla Margaret Kelso, 73, of Mexico, New York, passed away on April 29, 2023 after a heartbreaking battle with dementia.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1950, and was the daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Mitchell) Pelton. Priscilla graduated from Oswego High School in 1968. On Sept. 25, 1971, she married the love of her life, James Kelso, and devoted many years of her life to raising their children, Ruth and Kari. When her children were older, Priscilla sold real estate with Century 21 Irwin in Mexico, NY, for well over a decade. Later in life, Priscilla decided to switch careers and became a certified teaching assistant and retired from Oswego County BOCES where she spent numerous years working in the Special Education Department.
Of the many hats she wore, none were as near and dear to her heart as being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was tremendously proud of her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. She was affectionately known as Grammy or “Airplane Grammy” to her grandchildren and could often be found playing games, reading books and creating priceless art projects with them.
Priscilla was an outstanding cook, a talent displayed at her annual Thanksgiving Day feasts and so many days in between. She was an exceptional baker and decorated countless cakes for birthdays, graduations, showers and other special events.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 51 years James Kelso; her children, Ruth (Darin) Sorrell of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kari (Brendan) Cotter of Mexico, NY; five grandchildren, James Sorrell, Elizabeth Louis, William Sorrell, Rhiannon Cotter and Genevieve Cotter; and her siblings Connie Place, Carrie (Charles) Sharkey and Chip (Chris) Pelton.
Priscilla was predeceased by her parents, sister Ruth Mieden and brother David Pelton.
The family would like to give special thanks to Priscilla’s dear friends Dotty and Rebecca for their graciousness and support over the past year as well as the caring and attentive staff at St. Luke Health Services.
At the request of the family, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. in Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Priscilla’s memory to the Dempster Grove Memorial Fund, C/O Robin Lisi, 125 Edden Lane, North Syracuse, NY 13212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.