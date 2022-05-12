Paul R. Lavey, 87, passed away in Oswego on May 3, 2022, after a prolonged illness.
Born and raised in Auburn, NY, Paul was the son of the late James and Marion (Baylor) Lavey. He went to Auburn High School and Cornell University.
He worked for the International Union of Operating Engineers, and recently became the recipient of an award recognizing 50 years of service.
Paul came to Oswego in 1968 and met his wife at LaRock’s Spudnut Shop. They were married for 52 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Paul was active in sports in school and won many awards, especially in tennis.
His favorite pastimes were watching sports and working in his yard, and he had great pride in his lawns.
Paul leaves behind his wife, Joan; his daughter, Kathleen; two step-sons, Robert (Joanne) Barker and Richard (Tammy) Barker; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a step-son Timothy (Shelly) Barker; a step-daughter, Diane (Bruce) Kimball; and a brother, Dave (Carol) Lavey.
The family would like to give thanks to Oswego Health for their help in Paul’s care, and send a special thank you to Joan’s son and daughter-in-law Bob and Joanne Barker, and to granddaughter Tasha Barker, for their special care and love during the last months of Paul’s illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 in Riverside Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
