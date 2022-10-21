Patricia May Kandt

Patricia May Kandt, 78, a lifetime resident of Oswego, peacefully passed on Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Holden) DeLapp. Patricia was a graduate of Oswego High School. She retired from SUNY Oswego after 30 years of dedicated service.

Patricia was an avid gardener who could be found passionately maintaining her flower gardens year-round. She enjoyed nature, you could often find her spending time outdoors on her patio watching the birds frequent the many bird feeders found around her property.

