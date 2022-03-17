Patricia Ann Hurlbut of Mexico and Waterloo, NY, passed peacefully on March 13, 2022, in Rochester. Born Patricia Ann Chase in 1943, she later married Leroy Hurlbut and celebrated more than 50 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband Leroy, son Craig (Shell) Hurlbut, daughter Catherine (Brian) Conzone, son Leon (Lindsay) Hurlbut; Melissa Hurlbut, grandchildren Michelle (Dustin) McFarland, Leanne (Matthew) Hurlbut, Keatyn (Jacob) Young, Matthew (Amy) Watters, Thomas (Rachel) Cusyck, Stephanie Cusyck, Ashley (Brady) Hurlbut, Autumn (Kenley) Hurlbut; Great Grandchildren Oaklynn, Sophia and Raymond.
Patty is predeceased by her father Claude Chase, her mother Leah Hyde, sisters Janice, Doris, Olive, Veta and Ethel, her niece and nephew Patricia and Robert Delisle and Great Grandson Charles Leroy Cusyck.
Patty is being cremated and there are no services at her request. She was the silent leader behind her family. She loved deep and was selfless. She worked hard all of her life in the family business, first being Hurlbut Orchards and then Ashley Lynn Winery. She spent many years following the race scene with her husband who was known to win on occasion. She enjoyed seeing friends at many of the tracks in the Northeast and always brought the family along. She worked far past her retirement years and loved every minute of it. She loved people and people loved her. She was an amazing cook and baker, making many favorite dishes for her family. She fought hard through her years of cancer, proving everyone wrong and beating the odds. She left this world on her own terms. We have lost a truly remarkable woman with the strength of ten men.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Huntington Disease Society of America.
