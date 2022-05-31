Norman K. Fischer, 87, the son of Leopold and Louise Fischer, a life-time resident of New Haven passed away on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness.
Norm’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine Baker Fischer; his four daughters and a son-in-law; Julie Fischer, Kathleen Fischer, Kristin Fischer, Laurel (Fischer) von Holtz, David von Holtz Jr.; his two favorite people in the world, his granddaughters, Reatha and Alexa von Holtz; his sister, Marie Strong; as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Norm was extremely dedicated to his community; he was an active member of the New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation for 74 years. He was also very proud of his alma mater, MACS.
After Norm’s retirement from New York Power Authority, he and Elaine spent their time supporting the hobbies of their children and grandchildren as well as traveling all over the United States with their friends. He especially loved his visits to Alaska and Hawaii.
Norm made friends wherever he went as he could strike up a conversation with anyone, but he especially enjoyed chatting with his friends and past coworkers when he ran into them while out and about.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, from the First United Methodist Church of Lycoming, Lycoming, NY. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation.
