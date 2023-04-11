Norma Louise Donovan DeAmbra

Norma Louise Donovan DeAmbra passed away at the Oswego Hospital on Easter Sunday 2023. A native of Oswego, she was the daughter of Edward J. and Blanche Dubois Donovan.

Entering the work force straight out of high school, she worked as a court stenographer, bookkeeper, and at the County Probation Office in Oswego County.

