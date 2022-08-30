Nina B. Morabito

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness.

She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.

