Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 2:05 pm
After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina had a very successful secretarial career in Oswego and Syracuse. She retired in 1995 from her position as Secretary to the Corporation Counsel of the City of Syracuse and began a very happy retirement in her own home she purchased on Oxbow Drive in Oswego.
She is survived by two sisters, Charlotte M. Cady of Oswego, and Jean M. Hammond of Oneonta, NY; her beloved nieces and nephews, Margaret (Kenneth) Grady of Conway, SC, George F. (Karen) Valentine of Oswego, Phillip D. (Elizabeth) Cady of Oswego, Carol Hammond of Averill Park, NY, Christopher Hammond of Cooperstown, NY, and Matthew Hammond of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews, Haley (Josh) Nearbin, Melissa Valentine, Andrew Grady, and Lucas, Ian and Leah Cady.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Stephen Hammond, who died in 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass, in the church.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 50 East Mohawk St. in Oswego.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
