Nicholas J. D’Innocenzo, 88, of Oswego, passed away at home on April 25, 2023, with his family by his side.
He was born to the late Giuseppe and Chiara (Rago) D’Innocenzo on Dec. 12, 1934, in East Rochester, NY.
Nicholas J. D’Innocenzo, 88, of Oswego, passed away at home on April 25, 2023, with his family by his side.
He was born to the late Giuseppe and Chiara (Rago) D’Innocenzo on Dec. 12, 1934, in East Rochester, NY.
Nick earned his BFA at SUNY Buffalo in 1960 and his MFA from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1963. He went on to become a Professor of Sculpture & Design at SUNY Oswego, retiring in 2000.
His artwork adorns the SUNY Oswego campus, the City of Oswego, art galleries and private collections with stoic, yet kinetic energy. Nick loved all animals and had a passion for bird watching and people watching, which gave him endless inspiration. Nick tried to make everything better and more beautiful through his work.
Among his many projects in and around Oswego, Nick was the driving force behind Riverside Park, the beautiful precursor to the current Linear Park. Nick, with his all-volunteer crew, spent two years tearing down a pile of rubble and concrete and building a shaded, floral public park in an effort to confront the city about abusing the riverfront by keeping the public away with hotels and sub shops, and to show what could be done to actually use and improve public space for everyone’s benefit.
Nick was most proud of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Cittadino) D’Innocenzo; his children, Lisa D’Innocenzo of Evanston, IL, Pamela (Max Mustico) D’Innocenzo of Fort Worth, TX, Aaron (Loren) D’Innocenzo of Los Angeles, CA, and Christopher (Jenny Dhayer) D’Innocenzo of Oswego, NY; beloved granddaughters, Rosa Iglarsh and Chloe D’Innocenzo; and a large extended family. Nick was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Meagher.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be held Sunday, April 30, from 2-4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Cradle Beach Camp (cradlebeach.org).
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.