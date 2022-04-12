Neil F. Reidy Sr., 75, passed away on Masters Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Neil was born in Oswego, NY, on March 2, 1947, and was a lifelong Oswego resident.
He was the son of the late Steven and Rachel (Sullivan) Reidy.
Neil is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Elaine (Siczak) Reidy, his children, Kelli (David) Raymond of Hannibal, NY, Neil (Nicolette) Reidy of Webster, NY, and Karen (Ryan) Hicks of Charlotte, NC, his sister MaryLou (Jim) Pepper of Fredericks, MD and several nieces and nephews all who he loved dearly. Neil was a beloved Poppie and his six grandchildren were the apple of his eye: Nolan, Erin, Cole, Finn, Natalie, and Caroline.
He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley Miller, Joan Prendergast, Rachel Forsyth, and brother Steven Reidy.
Always possessing a strong work ethic, Neil was proud of the career he entered as a Nuclear Mechanical Maintenance Instructor, where he was employed for more than 25 years. After retiring full-time in 2008 from Constellation Energy, Neil continued his career consulting with other local and regional Nuclear Power Plants.
An avid sports fan, Neil loved baseball, golf, and billiards. Neil was a skilled billiard player and won many local and regional tournaments. He was a Member of the Oswego Country Club for 40 years. He also enjoyed playing cards and could be seen at Turning Stone Casino on more than one occasion.
He was a very giving and honest man, always thinking of others. Neil was loved by many and will be missed tremendously by all. His native Irish heritage was always prevalent throughout his life and his family wishes all to think of Neil with the following Irish Blessing:
May the road rise to meet you, May the wind always be at your back, May the sunshine warm upon your face, May the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may you be held in the palm of God’s hand.
Neil’s family is extremely grateful to the team at Wilmot Cancer Center for all of their wonderful care and support of Neil. His family would like to especially thank Dr. Michael Cummings for his weekly check-ins, Dr. Deborah Mulford, Dr. Thomas Grady, Dr. Francis Arce, Dr. Padma Ram, and our dear friend Dr. Yves LaFond.
Friends and family are invited to join Neil and his family at Dowdle Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th in celebration of his life. Funeral Services will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14th .
In lieu of flowers, Neil’s family requests that you please consider a donation to the Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, NY 13126.
