Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St. in Oswego, died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness.
Born Jan. 30, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
In 1999, Neal’s family relocated to Oswego and he attended Trinity Catholic School and Oswego High School (class of 2007).
In his childhood, Neal participated in youth hockey and Little League baseball. He played for the Elks and K of C teams in Oswego.
Neal attended Onondaga Community College for a few semesters and worked for the Coca Cola Company for several years before his life became complicated with a substance abuse disorder.
Upon the birth of his son, Ethan, in November 2016, Neal found the resolve and courage to seek extensive treatment for addiction and achieved sobriety for the remainder of his life.
He moved back in with his parents and son and was an integral part of his son’s upbringing.
Neal also worked at Ruby Tuesday managing the salad bar until the pandemic came along. Presently Neal was employed by Advocate Associates as a mentor.
He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed traveling to see professional sporting events throughout the USA and made many trips with his dad, his Uncle Pat, and friends.
In what turned out to be his final trip last summer, he thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his son and immediate family to Hawaii.
Neal also enjoyed listening to various podcasts, watching the History Channel, and playing video games.
Through self study and innovation, Neal also became very skilled in setting up computer systems and was overseeing a complicated bitcoin / ethereum mining operation at home.
However, he enjoyed nothing more than spending time and engaging in activities with his son.
Neal was predeceased by maternal grandparents Beaven and Alice (Parsons) Bickett and paternal grandparents Robert and Elizabeth (Rose) O’Brien.
He is survived by his parents Lawrence and Patricia (Bickett) O’Brien; his son, Ethan O’Brien; sister, Laura (Griffin) Mervine of Caledonia, NY; and Ethan’s mother, Sandee Lenhardt.
Other survivors include one niece Mia Rose Mervine, and maternal aunts Deborah (Robert) Hoelzl, Melanie (Joseph) Kelly, Mary Kay (Damien) Brady, and maternal uncles Floyd (Angie) Bickett, Earl (Jane) Bickett, and Patrick (Denise) Bickett.
Also, paternal aunt Maureen (Stephen) Chepiga and Margaret O’Brien. Paternal uncles Patrick O’Brien and Michael (Mary) O’Brien.
Also surviving are many cousins and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge the incredible care and concern provided by the team of professionals on units 6H and 9F at Upstate Medical University.
We are also grateful for the emergency care proved by Menter Ambulance, Oswego Fire Department, and the Oswego Hospital Emergency Department.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego,
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Oswego Little League, PO Box 5466, Oswego, NY 13126; or to the Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 115 E. 5th St., Oswego, NY 13126
