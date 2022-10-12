Nancy Jean Howe

We are sad to announce the passing of Nancy Jean Howe. Nancy, 70, was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York. She spent her summers mostly in Fair Haven, New York, at her family cottage.

Nancy was born on April 8, 1952, to Elliot Howe and Mary Baggs Howe Woodruff. Nancy loved music, singing in the church choir and in the Festival Chorus. She also was very talented on the trumpet and would play in church accompanied by her mother on the organ. Nancy enjoyed long walks, seeing her friends all around Fulton and spending time with her family.

