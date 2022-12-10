Morton F. Bryant, 85, of Endicott, NY, danced into eternity Dec. 8, 2022. Mort was born Jan. 18, 1937, to the late Carlos Bryant and Golda West Bryant in Rome, NY. He attended Pulaski Academy until age 15 when he moved to Mexico, NY. There Mort attended Mexico Academy High School, playing football and baseball and excelling in mathematics and the sciences. He earned his accounting degree at Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in Boston, MA. While in Boston, Mort attended the Arthur Murray School of Dance. This love of dancing continued his entire life. He could often be found dancing ballroom, swing, and polka at dance parties all around the area with his specialty being the waltz. Mort was a fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and the Boston Celtics. He was also an avid golfer and bowler in his younger years. Mort also loved animals and had many pets over the years. Mort served in the US Army from 1960-62, traveling throughout Europe and brought home many home movies of his travels. He also filmed many home movies of his family over the years and we treasure the memories he preserved for us. On March 7, 1964, Mort married his one true love, Sharon Pospesel. Together they raised four beloved children who gave them six beautiful grandchildren and one cherished great-granddaughter. Mort was always very proud of his family and celebrated all their accomplishments with enthusiasm. His greatest joys were his wife and family. Mort was an accountant and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Syracuse before moving to Endicott to work as an accountant for UHS. He was employed at UHS for 36 years, working to the age of 78 to ensure his family was well provided for. Mort was a Christian and a member of the Endwell Church of Christ. He was a kind and patient man, a friend to all. Most of all he will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family. Mort passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and he was ready to be with Jesus in heaven. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sharon; their children Siobhan Murtha of Lancaster, PA, Robert Bryant of Richmond, VA, Janet Bryant of Endicott, NY, and Judi-Lynn Umstead (Ron Skinner) of Jackson, NJ; 6 grandchildren Paige Bryant, Megan Bryant-Ranck, Claire Murtha (William Sole), Bernardo Ramirez-Bryant (Dana Ashman), Jared Umstead, Zachary Ramirez-Bryant; great-granddaughter Gracelyn Locke; sister Marietta (Don) Geers of Leesburg, FL; sister-in-law/little sister Zona Pospesel of Oswego, NY; two nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and a daughter of the heart, Erika Moore. He was predeceased by his parents Carlos and Golda; son-in-law Thomas Murtha; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fredrick and Tana Pospesel; and step-father Hugh Jamerson. Hun/Dad/Papa, we love and miss you. We hope you dance!
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY. Burial with military honors will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
