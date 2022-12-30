Michelle M. Ingleston Dec 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at her home.Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools.She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed making crafts. Surviving besides her mother are her son, Erik “Chuck” Ingleston of Oswego; a brother, Robert Cahill of Oswego; her niece, Brianna Cahill; and several cousins.As per her wishes, There will be no services or calling hours.Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now County sends workers, equipment to help with snow removal in Buffalo Man who punched sheriff’s deputy faces prison term Latest e-Edition December 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMexico man creates art out of snowMan who punched sheriff’s deputy faces prison termDriver ticketed for leaving the scene of crash that injured woman, 91Additional 185 acres doubles the size of industrial park just 10 miles from the Micron siteOswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego callsJanet D. HortonMike McCrobie: A melancholy tribute to those we’ve lostGroup: One area official is naughty, but another is niceElizabeth Lois BowerLaura A. Strasburg Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
