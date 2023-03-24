Michael Thomas Murphy passed away at his home on March 21, 2023.
Mike was born in Oswego, NY, on Feb. 27, 1950, and was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was employed as a security guard at the Constellation Energy Nuclear Plant for over 30 years. After retirement, he continued working at Constellation in Buildings and Grounds.
Growing up, Mike and his family enjoyed Saturday nights at the Oswego Speedway, and his dream was to own a Supermodified car. His dream came true when he became the proud owner of the #60 racecar.
He was a devoted follower of the Cincinnati Bengals, and his home was decorated with everything Bengals.
Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed reading, movies, bowling, cooking, and most of all, family get-togethers.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Beverly (Mann) Murphy. Mike is survived by his family, Janice Bailey, Patrick (Elizabeth) Murphy, Timothy (Jayne) Murphy, Colleen Murphy (John), Maureen Murphy, Kevin (Carol) Murphy, Linda (Michael) Harris, Scott (Lisa) Bailey, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Mike to the Leukemia Research Foundation. 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105 Northfield, Illinois 60093 https://leukemiarf.org
