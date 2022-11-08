Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Longo; and father, Leonard Longo Jr.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Deborah VanDyke Longo; children, Nicole (Jeffrey) Picciano, Janelle Scott, Kyle (Tiffany) Smith; mother, Loralie I. Longo; grandchildren, Bryson, Wesley, Kyleigh and Isabella; brothers, Rodrick (Peggy) Longo and Lennie (Cindy) Longo; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Mike retired from the Town of Granby Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He also owned and operated M&M Coal and Stoves since 1998 with his previous wife, Brenda Longo. He also owned and operated Sterling Creek Campground with his wife, Debbie, since 2009. He was a member of the Cody Fire Department for many years. He most recently drove a school bus for Golden Sun Bus Service. He enjoyed four wheeling, playing Pitch, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping at Copper Lake in the Adirondacks.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, grandpa, brother, nephew, cousin, friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cody Fire Department, 31 Wilcox Road, Fulton, NY 13069.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
