Michael ‘Mike’ A. Longo

Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Longo; and father, Leonard Longo Jr.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Deborah VanDyke Longo; children, Nicole (Jeffrey) Picciano, Janelle Scott, Kyle (Tiffany) Smith; mother, Loralie I. Longo; grandchildren, Bryson, Wesley, Kyleigh and Isabella; brothers, Rodrick (Peggy) Longo and Lennie (Cindy) Longo; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

