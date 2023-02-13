Michael Ernest Stancliffe

Michael Ernest Stancliffe, 75, of Oswego N.Y., passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Michael was a caring husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Cynthia A. Stancliffe; son Robert (Alexandria) Stancliffe; brother Thomas (Kathy) Stancliffe; his grandchildren Kylie, Oliveah and Brayden Stancliffe; and nieces and nephews Andrew Gurney, Mary (Isaac) Irizarry, Thomas (Megan) Stancliffe, Geoffrey Stancliffe, Elizabeth (Brian) McGrady.

