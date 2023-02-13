Michael Ernest Stancliffe, 75, of Oswego N.Y., passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Michael was a caring husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Cynthia A. Stancliffe; son Robert (Alexandria) Stancliffe; brother Thomas (Kathy) Stancliffe; his grandchildren Kylie, Oliveah and Brayden Stancliffe; and nieces and nephews Andrew Gurney, Mary (Isaac) Irizarry, Thomas (Megan) Stancliffe, Geoffrey Stancliffe, Elizabeth (Brian) McGrady.
He was born to Thomas and Flora Stancliffe on July 30, 1947. After High School, Michael attended University at Buffalo and studied Electrical Engineering. Shortly after graduating Michael worked many years at Niagara Mohawk. He excelled at his career which he then relocated to Oswego. He met his beloved wife Cindy, and together they had a son Robert. Robert was Michael’s pride and Joy. Michael retired in 2002 which gave him time to be with his family. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle or taking a ride with his wife Cindy. He also enjoyed helping his grandchildren with anything they needed. Michael enjoyed the simple things in life and never took life for granted. For that Michael will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association. Calling Hours will be on Friday, Feb. 17, from 3-6 p.m. with a brief service immediately following at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
