Mary Rose Manno, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Mary Rose was born in Fulton, New York, to Daniel and Ellen Allen on Sept. 19, 1941, and attended Oswego Catholic High School and Fulton High School. As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
Mary Rose was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Patrick J. Manno Jr.; a grandson, Timothy Manno; her parents, Daniel and Ellen Allen; and her brother, John Allen.
She is survived by her children: Patrick (Cynthia) Manno of Fulton, Linda Manno of Fulton, Michael (Susan) Manno of Fulton, Judy Mooney of Syracuse, Robert Manno of Fulton, Mary (Michael) Stephenson of Pennellville, Susan (James Ingersoll) Manno of Fulton, Sally (David) Hall of Fulton, Nancy (Harley) Thompson of Fulton, and Fr. John Manno of Syracuse. In addition to her children, Mary Rose is survived by her 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Patricia Webb of Oswego, Judy Green of Phoenix, Daniel Allen of Phoenix, and Marcella (Michael) Cute of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Joan Waring of Cortland, New York; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Mary Rose’s request calling hours will be in private and a Mass of Christian Burial, open to all, will be at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, New York on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.
Memorial donations can be made to, Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse, P.O. Box 15224, Syracuse, New York, 13215, to help provide food and medical/dental care to those in need. Mary Rose’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (3 West) of St. Joseph’s Hospital for their care and compassion. To leave a message of sympathy for the Manno family please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com
