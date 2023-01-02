Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse.
Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
Mary was a homemaker, who loved the outdoors and visiting her friends. Her door was always open, and she welcomed any family and friends into her home. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She also loved to crochet and play bingo.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Willard Lee Brummett, and her second husband, William Gummer.
She is survived by two sons, Leon (Julie) Brummett of Scriba, and John (Amy) Brummett of Martville; three daughters, Alice (Charles House) Parrow of Oswego, Elsie Marquina of Scriba, and Ettie Mae “Peachy” (Steven Woodworth) Derousie of Fulton; a brother, George Rice of Oswego; a sister, Ruth (Butch) Owens of Oswego; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was also predeceased by two sons, Willard Brummett and Raymond Brummett.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Following calling hours, family and friends are invited to gather at Peachy’s house on 279 Honey Hill Road in Fulton.
