Mary JoAnne Maniccia, 84, a resident of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, at her home.
JoAnne was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Dixon) Clark. She was a life resident.
She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Maniccia, who died in 1995.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years as a typist with the Oswego City School District, working in the tax office. She had previously worked for the district on Liberty Street as a crossing guard.
JoAnne was a life-long communicant of St. Mary’s Church, and was very involved as a volunteer with the Oswego Knights of Columbus.
She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Maniccia of Oswego, and Patricia (Mark) Lukacs of Glen Allen, Virginia; a son, Mark (KC) Maniccia of Oswego; a sister, Carol (David) Cafalone of Fishers, NY; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Julia, Lauren, Elyse, and Anthony; two sisters-in-law, Dianne Clark and Margaret “Magee” Maniccia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, JoAnne was predeceased by two brothers, William “Beaky” Clark, and John “Slugger” Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, 103 West 7th St. in Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second St. in Oswego.
Contributions in her memory can be made to The American Diabetes Association; or to the Ronald McDonald House.
