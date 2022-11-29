Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2022, at 100 years young in Rochester, NY. Mary was born in Oswego, NY to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester, NY, to be closer to her daughter. She was past employed with the Oswego City School District having worked in the Middle School as a Head Secretary. Mary was a past member of the Oswego and Greece, NY, Kiawanis Clubs. She was an avid volunteer working as a classroom aide for children with disabilities. Mary was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years: Ferdinand Tremiti and her brothers and sisters-in-law Charles and Dorothy Spartaro, and Sebastian “Benny” and Angela Spataro. She is survived by their children: Joseph (Lilly) Tremiti of NJ, Dr. George (Barbara) Tremiti of Syracuse, NY, and Paula (Paul) Montanarello of Rochester, NY; her grandchildren: Paul Tremiti, Ellen (Aaron) Waltke, Holly (Anthony) Palmeri, Michael (Mia) Tremiti, Alexander (Dr. Victoria Carter) Montanarello, and Michael Montanarello; and several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in honor of Mary Tremiti to Homesteads for Hope, Inc., 2185 Manitou Road, Rochester, NY 14606.
