Mary Elizabeth Downing

Mary Elizabeth Downing, nee Meyer, a former resident of Pulaski, N.Y., died Monday, May 8, in her home in Sykesville, Md. Born May 18, 1946 in Syracuse, N.Y., Mrs. Downing was a nurse and instructor for maternity nurses at BOCES for many years.

Mrs. Downing was predeceased in 2019 by her beloved husband Clinton, to whom she was married for 57 years. Mrs. Downing met her husband in 1961 through her best friend, also named Mary, whose cousin was Mr. Downing. They eloped on July 28, 1962, in Rensselaer Falls, N.Y. They later moved to Brunswick, Maine, where Mr. Downing, serving in the U.S. Navy, was stationed at the time.

