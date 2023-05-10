Mary Elizabeth Downing, nee Meyer, a former resident of Pulaski, N.Y., died Monday, May 8, in her home in Sykesville, Md. Born May 18, 1946 in Syracuse, N.Y., Mrs. Downing was a nurse and instructor for maternity nurses at BOCES for many years.
Mrs. Downing was predeceased in 2019 by her beloved husband Clinton, to whom she was married for 57 years. Mrs. Downing met her husband in 1961 through her best friend, also named Mary, whose cousin was Mr. Downing. They eloped on July 28, 1962, in Rensselaer Falls, N.Y. They later moved to Brunswick, Maine, where Mr. Downing, serving in the U.S. Navy, was stationed at the time.
As Roman Catholics, they wanted the Church to recognize their union, so they were married in a Catholic ceremony on Feb. 10, 1963, in Brunswick. During their long marriage, they celebrated both anniversaries every year. During Mr. Downing’s military career, the couple also lived in locations including Sicily, Hawaii and Tennessee.
Mrs. Downing is survived by her loving children: Clinton (Lori), Alicia Mayotte (Rob), Katie Houghtaling (Alexander), Michalina “Mame” Hurlbut, Christina Hubbard (Jason) and Frank (Casey); and her devoted grandchildren, Courtney, Ethan, Kyle, Ellie, Makenzie, Frankie, Ayden, Kaitlyn, Kayliana, Leah, Rudy, Arden and Keaton. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Downing was predeceased by her sisters Tolly O’Leary, Ellie Cahill and Marge Pallix, and brothers Dick and Ray.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Haight Funeral Home, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Md. A funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, Md. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
