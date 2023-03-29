Mary Ann Mahaney Mar 29, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Ann Mahaney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Ann Mahaney, 67, a resident of Oswego, passed away on March 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Ellen (Sherman) Lucas and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.Mary Ann was well known for her seamstress work as well as her carpentry skills.Surviving are her daughter, Megan Mahaney of Troy N.Y.; a sister, Nancy Wright of Oswego; her nephew, Kevin Jones, and his daughter, Emily Jones; and several cousins. Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton schools proposal draws little interest Common Council approves $60,000 for Harborfest Fulton schools propose $20 million for capital projects Latest e-Edition March 29, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCops: Fulton parents missed feeding baby due to smoking pot, playing video gamesBus monitor dies from injuries in crashOld City Hall bar conversion closer to fermentingBrian Jason EarlReliving sweet memories: Pratt House to open Fulton Chocolate Works MuseumMichael Thomas MurphyVaccine requirement upends student’s planGary W. WoolsonWaldrons to be tried separately, judge rulesHistoric tugboat nearly floated away Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Fulton clean modern 2 bedroom apart. $895 a month plus Jobs AGRICULTUREECONOMICDEVELOPMENTSPECIALIST: Cornell CooperativeExtension of Oswego County seeks full-time professional to Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.