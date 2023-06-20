Martha Marilee Iorizzo (nee Bridges) (January 16, 1932-June 7, 2023) died peacefully on the 7th of June at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Oswego, New York after a visit by her loving family and husband of 71 years, Dr. Luciano J. Iorizzo, professor emeritus of history at the State University of New York at Oswego.
Everyone would agree that she is a model of a spiritually Christian woman who aimed to live a life of virtue for the benefit of others. She said the rosary and other prayers on arising and actively practiced her religion, taking on various activities in St. Joseph’s, her parish. Her selflessness, kindness, and generosity were immediately evident to all who met her. She was a devoted daughter to her parents Maude Stella Bridges (nee Limbaugh), 1902-1972 and James Dale Bridges, 1902-1984 of Scopus, Missouri; sister to Frank (1928-1994) and Howard. She was aunt to John, Francis, Catherine Ann (1955-2003) and Mark from Francis and Wade, Pamela, and Derek from Howard. Marilee had five children: Luciano, Jr. (1953), Dolores Estelle (1955), James Thaddeus (1958-2014), Francis Thomas (1962) and Joseph Christopher (1967). They produced 12 grandchildren: Vanessa, Dr. Luciano Ill, Tyler, Monica, Linus, Rinaldo, Joshua, Nicole, Joey, Brandon and Gavin, all Iorizzos. and Peter Price. Marilee was so proud of them as well as her three great children: Daniel Luciano, Lydia Claire, and Luca Gio, aIl Iorizzos. She dedicated her life to her family and to improving the lives of all those less fortunate in the Oswego community.
