Martha Jane Riley Andreo, devoted mother, loving sister, doting aunt, inspirational teacher, and unfailingly loyal friend, passed away on March 13, 2022, at her home in Bedford, NH. She was 72.
Martha was born in Oswego, NY, on June 9, 1949 to Anne Powers Riley and Francis T. Riley who predeceased her. She is survived by her beloved children, son Michael and daughter Molly Andreo (Ryan Harding) and their father, Robert Andreo. Martha is also survived by her sisters, Monica Byrne of Orlando, FL, and Meg (James) Schneider of Oswego, NY; nieces and nephews Eric Schneider (Alexandra), Ellen Spencer (Brad), Peggy Bassett (Jim), Katie Byrne, and Betsy Moricle (Bill). Nine great-nieces and nephews, who loved her and looked forward to her visits, also survive her. She was pre-deceased by her brother-in-law James Byrne.
Martha leaves behind many close friends in New Hampshire, including her companion, Russ Goss. She will also be greatly missed by her numerous childhood, high school, and college friends.
Martha graduated from St. Paul’s Academy in Oswego, Oswego Catholic High School, Class of 1967, and earned a B.A. in history from Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y., in 1971. She began her teaching career in Newark, NY, and soon after also began her graduate studies earning an M. Ed. from Syracuse University in 1977. After her marriage to Bob, his career took them to Laurel, MD, Fayetteville, NY, and finally, Bedford, NH.
After her children were born, Martha stayed at home to raise and enjoy them before returning to the field of education. It was during this hiatus that she began trying her hand at assorted crafts, which culminated in her love of craft shows and hand-crafted items. She also loved the outdoors and took many opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities both on land and water. Additionally, Martha discovered ballroom dancing which brought her much joy and many friends. Martha’s interests influenced her children. She introduced her son to ballroom dancing which he still enjoys, and her daughter spends her summers kayaking. Martha was well-known for her correspondence, thinking of others facing medical or other life challenges by sending cards and gifts of encouragement regularly.
Martha retired from the Manchester School District after a career of more than 10 years as a paraprofessional in the ESL and Special Education programs, where she was beloved by faculty, staff, and students.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH, on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Oswego, N.Y., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory may be made to: Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Horace Greely Highway, Bedford, NH 03110, or to Bedford Public Library, 3 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH 03110.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Martha’s online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.