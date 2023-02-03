Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider

Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri, on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker.

Recommended for you