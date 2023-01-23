Mark D. Taylor

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY, has passed away on Jan. 17, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.

After, he moved back to NY and began to work for Intel and IBM as a HVAC/Refrigeration contractor for 16 years. During this time, Mark traveled to several world countries to work with various international computer chip manufacturing companies over the course of 1992 to 2008.

