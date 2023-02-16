Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson

Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson, of Bluefield Manor, passed away Feb. 14, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn, NY. She was born on Jan. 7, 1923 in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada, to the late William S. and Lillian V. Halcrow Pilgrim.

Margaret was raised in the Syracuse and Cortland, NY, areas along with her two brothers and sister. It was her older brother’s friend, Roger Hutchinson, whom she fell in love with and married on Oct. 14, 1944. They were married for 61 years. They moved to Weedsport, NY, where they raised their five children. Margaret was a stay at home mother helping her children learn many life skills and enjoying outdoor activities with them such as such as swimming, golfing, traveling and camping. Margaret also loved playing bocce ball, cards, bowling, reading and competing in senior olympic games, winning many gold metals.

