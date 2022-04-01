Madelyn Louise Schmidt

Madelyn Louise (Burton) Smith, 87, of Mexico, NY, formerly of New Haven, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Susquehanna Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, NY. She was born in the Town of Volney, NY, daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred Harding Burton.
She was employed by the Oswego County Department of Social Services, as a Supervisor, for 20 years. She was a Book Keeper for the Town of New Haven for many years, and served on the New Haven Town Board for 5 years. She designed the Oswego County Seal and the Town of New Haven Logo. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, serving in many offices, committees and capacities.
She was a member of the Mexico Historical Society and served as a board member. She was also a member of the New Haven Senior Citizens and the Mexico Senior Stars. She was a member of the Office of Aging Advisory Board.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Ralph; and two brothers, Raymond Burton and Ronald Burton.
Madelyn is survived by her three children, Melody (Rick) Smith, of Freeville, NY, Laurence (Cindy) Schmidt, of New Haven, NY, and Russell (Nancy Buck) Schmidt, of Phoenix, AZ; along with six grandchildren, Pallas Carter, Foster Green, Megan Smith, Loretta Smith, Jordan Buck and Gracelyn Buck; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Mexico 4372 Church St. Mexico, NY. Spring Inurnment will be in the New Haven Rural Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Madelyn’s memory to the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, NY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.