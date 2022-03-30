Lynn M. Forbes Mar 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn M. Forbes, 70, a resident of Scriba passed away on March 28, 2022, at her home.Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Laurence and Agnes (MacDonald) Forbes and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.She was employed with Marine Midland Bank and later with the Oswego County Family Court.Lynn loved to read and enjoyed knitting.Surviving are two sisters, Loretta Schafer of Rochester, and Ann (James) LeRoy of Scriba; a brother, Laurence Forbes Jr. of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now COVID cases rise in county; new study shows benefit of vaccine Barlow answers some concerns on proposed ‘Social District’ COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered at weekly clinics Oswego County Fire Coordinator reminds residents of New York State burn ban Latest e-Edition March 29, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRudy’s Returns: Local restaurant coming back for 76th year of operationSpencer R. MansfieldExclusive: Alvord says DSS takes ‘full responsibility’ for not ‘assuring’ needs of Jordan Brooks were metPaul J. ZaryskiEdward J. McManusRetirement bell rings for Oswego assistant fire chiefSpring Family Fun Festival slated for April 2 in FultonOswego man arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a childLucie W. ShurrBetty ‘Becky’ Shambo Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
