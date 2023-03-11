Lucille E. Runeare, 88, of Fulton, passed peacefully surrounded by family at her home early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 after courageously enduring a long illness. Mrs. Runeare was born in Skaneateles to the late Salvatore and Angelina (Vasco) Manitta. She has remained a life resident of Fulton. Mrs. Runeare owned and operated Lucille’s Beauty Shop, Fulton. She remained an active NYS Licensed Beautician who continued to work until only just recently. Lucille was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, and in the past an active volunteer worker with BINGO and the church bazaars and festivals. Lucille was predeceased by her husband Victor Runeare in 1997, and her granddaughter, Antoinette Runeare. Mrs. Runeare is survived by her children, Ricardo (Karen) Runeare of Fulton, Catherine Hans of Fulton, Patrick (Daryl) Runeare of Fulton, Victor (Dawn) Runeare of Fulton, and David (Denise) Runeare of Fulton; and her brother, Dominic “Doc” (Gloria) Manitta of Fulton. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Anita (Craig) Westbrook, Krystal Hans, Chelsea (John) Kritzer, Angelina (Matt) Shoff, Nicholas Runeare, Samuel Runeare, Victor Runeare, Eliza Runeare, Savanah Runeare, Colby (Dani,) Keary (Emily,) and Keegan (Sky); and 7 great-grandchildren, Carter, Delilah, Sophia, Allison, Beau, Lilly and Yanisa; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. J. Scardella. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille’s memory to: Brian’s Kids, c/o Brian Langdon, Pres., 206 Emerson Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204 or brian@brianskidscny.org.
