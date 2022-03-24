Lucie W. Shurr Mar 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucie W. Shurr, 86, died March 17, 2022, in Oswego.Services are private.There will be no calling hours.Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Spring Family Fun Festival slated for April 2 in Fulton Mayor Barlow’s ‘Social District’ aims to help many local businesses this summer Health director encourages vaccinations as new COVID-19 variant emerges across state Committee pushes Barlow’s ‘Social District’ public hearing to full council Latest e-Edition March 23, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego man arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a childOn the fire at CenterPointe ApartmentsBrewerton couple arrested for theft over $1 millionNew wrestling building is the house the community of Fulton builtBarlow proposes creation of downtown ‘Social District’ in OswegoPolice: Fulton woman arrested for alleged assault, other chargesPatrick RebeorDawn Marie NorrisOCSD continues to discuss restructuring, hiring new employeesKathleen G. Ditoro Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT. Efficiency Apt. for rent, furnished, utilities included. 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible Cars 14' OLD Town canoe. Good condition, includes drop-in center seats Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.