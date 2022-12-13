Mrs. Louise J. “Jean” Zeno, 96, of Oswego, NY, formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo “James” and Rosaria Cassetta Zurlo. She grew up in Amsterdam and was a graduate of Amsterdam High School.
Louise was a homemaker who loved to cook and garden and took wonderful care of her family. Her family was always first in her life. She was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego, NY.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Ann (David) Burns of Fayetteville, NY; six cherished grandchildren, Michael (Emily) Zeno, Brian Zeno, David (Teresa) D’Amico, Jonathan (Anja) D’Amico and Elisa (Jason) Daigle; thirteen great- grandchildren; brother, Rudy Zurlo; sister-in-law, Harriet Zurlo; nephew, Rob (Vincent) Rossi-Meyer, and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louise was predeceased by her beloved son, Francis Zeno and his wife Ann, and granddaughter, Christine (Brian) Dombrowsky. She was also predeceased by siblings, Sam S. Zurlo, Marietta Juliano, Josephine Juliano, Caroline Zurlo and Antoinette C. “Ann” Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 50-52 Cornell St., Amsterdam, NY, with The Very Rev. O. Robert DeMartinis E.V. as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday prior to the Mass at St. Stanislaus Church from 10 to 11 a.m.. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com
