Lorraine Mae Revette (Monette), aka Mums, sadly passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, surrounded by her loved ones at the beautiful age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Maude (Bowen) Monette.
In her lifetime, she fulfilled many roles, including wife, mother, mother-in-law, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lorraine (Mums) was a woman of strength and perseverance.
She was and always will be remembered as loving, GIVING, caring, stubborn and strong-willed. Mums loved many things including gambling, bingo, playing cards, watching tennis and bowling, and going on vacations. Most of all, she loved her 5 children and her extended family.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as an electronic assembler for the Carrier Corp., General Electric, and SSAC.
She was the wife of the late Charles Jerome Revette.
She is survived by five children, Jerome (Sharlene) Revette, Roxanne (the late William) Sharpe, Cindy (Larry) Mack, Peggy (Larry) Barney, and Lori Hands; a brother, Mike (Marie) Monette; 14 grandchildren, Regina Bond, Jerome (little Jerry) Revette, Casey Becker, Stacey Sharpe, Lisa (Adam) Hare, Shannon (William) Taylor-Davis, Jennifer Pelligra, Anthony Pelligra, Kimberly (Peter) Abbott, Tiffany (Steve) Bisbikos, Jeremy Perl, Alicia Valenson, Steven Jenkins, and James Jenkins; and great-grandchildren, Jerome (III), Luke, James, Ashley, Luca, Macneil, Keith, Aislynn, Madelaine, Aidan, Alex, Nicholas, Hailey, Ryan, AJ, Ava, Suri, Katie, Savannah, Emma, Dominic, Bella, Noah, Lucas, Thea, and Peyton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four grandchildren, David Lee Jenkins, Geraldine Revette, Amanda Valenson, and Paul Pelligra Jr.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. from 11 a.m. to noon at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, following the calling hour, at the funeral home.
Lorraine loved flowers, and her family would welcome flowers at the services.
