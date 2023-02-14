Lorraine Mae Revette

Lorraine Mae Revette (Monette), aka Mums, sadly passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, surrounded by her loved ones at the beautiful age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Maude (Bowen) Monette.

In her lifetime, she fulfilled many roles, including wife, mother, mother-in-law, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lorraine (Mums) was a woman of strength and perseverance.

