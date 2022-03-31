Loreto J. “Larry” Gioia, 75, a resident of Oswego, and a former resident of Hannibal, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.

