Lonny J. Drake, 62, of Red Creek, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at his home. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Willis and Isabelle Drake.
Lonny enjoyed working in his garden, going camping and barbecuing chicken. Lonny was an avid Nascar fan and has been known to frequent local dirt tracks with his nephews. For the past 21 years Lonny was a member of the Lot 3G Indy Brigade attending the Indianapolis 500. Lonny was very active in the Red Creek-Westbury United Methodist church. As well as the Wolcott Lions Club where he was a 31 year member holding various positions including President of the club. Lonny is on the Board of Directors of Lake Shore Volunteer Ambulance. Lonny is a 44 year member of the Red Creek Protective Fire Company holding various positions including EMT, Training Captain, working his way up to Fire Chief. Lonny enjoyed training the new fire personnel. In 2002 Lonny got his dream job working for the Office of Fire Protection and Control as a Fire Protection Specialist. Eventually working in the Inspection and Investigation Branch and is stationed at the Syracuse office.
He is predeceased by his brother, David Drake, and sister, Barbara Britton.
Survived by his wife of 34 years Helen Storch Drake, brother Howard (Melissa) Drake of Red Creek, Brother-in-law Louis (Jean) Britton, Sister-In-law Denise Storch, Brother and Sister-In-law Welling and Cindy Storch. Many nieces and nephews and a lifetime of family and friends. His faithful companion Sheba. Two very special friends, Joseph Gregg and John Babb.
Calling hours were held Tuesday April 12,2022 from 4-7:00 pm at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, a funeral service will take place at the Red Creek-Westbury United Methodist Church at 11:00 am today and a graveside service will take place at 11:00am Saturday April 16,2022 at the Southside Cemetery South Street in Red Creek. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Red Creek Volunteer Fire Department, or Lake Shore Volunteer Ambulance.
