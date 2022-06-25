Lois A. Syrell, 91, of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at the Morningstar Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel Franklin and Norma (White) Samuels.
As a child, Lois loved ice skating and would regularly shovel off the rink at Kingsford Park School in the mornings in order to skate before school. In her teen years Lois attended all the dances and never sat one out. She worked as a clerk at Woolworth’s.
After she graduated, she was an executive assistant for St. Regis, where she caught the eye of her future husband Frederick Syrell.
She was an avid fan of card games and belonged to clubs with girlfriends. She was a devoted Yankee fan and loved when they played against her son-in-law’s favorite team the Boston Red Sox.
Mrs. Syrell had a very strong faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Lois loved to knit and crochet. It’s likely that most of her children have an afghan created by her with love.
Lois was very emphatic about her civic duty when it came to voting. She took pride in everything she did, especially raising her seven children and watching their families grow.
She is survived by one daughter Christina (Daniel) Lagoe of Oswego, six sons Timothy (Amy) Syrell of Glens Falls, Terry (JoAnn) Syrell of Oswego, Toby (David) Syrell of Tuscon, AZ, Todd (Annette) Syrell of Oswego, Tom (Alicia) Syrell of Florida, Christopher (Tina) Syrell of Brewerton and, one sister Rosalyn King of Oswego. In addition to her children, Lois is survived by grandchildren Stephanie (Kevin) Herbek of Mt. Morris, Stephen (Lindsay) Syrell of Virginia, Ryan (Ginevra) Syrell of New York, Andrew (Sarah) Syrell of Illinois, Steven (Svenja) Syrell of Washington, Alexis (John) Woznica of Cicero, Megan (Alex) Syrell of Buffalo, Sara Syrell of Brewerton, Tara (Josh) Lagoe of Oswego and Emily (Jason) Lagoe of Oswego. Lois was blessed with ten great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was predeceased by a sister Norma, brothers Edmund, Bernard, Benjamin, Harvey and a stillborn daughter Candee Ann.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 10 a.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Peck Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
