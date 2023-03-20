Linda J. Straight, 70, a resident of Oswego, passed away on March 16, 2023, at the Seneca Hill Manor with her family by her side.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys (Baker) Leavens and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Linda retired from the Oswego City School District after over twenty years of service.
She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed watching the Price is Right with her husband. She was an avid SU football and basketball fan.
Surviving are her husband of almost forty-nine years, Howard Straight; two children, Jeff (Alicia) Straight of North Carolina and Shannon (Lee) Germain of Oswego; three grandsons, Richard (Dickie) Germain, Damien Germain, Milo Straight; brothers, Lewis (Fran) Leavens, Joseph (Sharon) Leavens, Donald Leavens, David Leavens, Edward (Vicky) Leavens; sisters, Betty (Elton) Seldon, Barbara (Anthony) LaVaglio; nieces and nephews, and close friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Mildred Woodward and Gladys Schrader, and her granddaughter, Kayla Rose Germain.
There are no services or calling hours at Linda’s request.
A Celebration of Life will happen at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Seneca Hill Manor, especially the third floor who cared for Linda and provided comfort to her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a non-profit organization of their choice or the Seneca Hill Manor, 20 Manor Drive, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
