Linda J. Cook

Linda J. Cook, 78, of Oswego, NY, passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook Sr. for almost 40 years.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed for over twenty years as a teacher’s aide with the Oswego City School District. In retirement, Linda was an active Oswego community volunteer, particularly at the Human Concerns Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family in Oswego and at her winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida.

