Linda J. Cook, 78, of Oswego, NY, passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook Sr. for almost 40 years.
Prior to retirement, she had been employed for over twenty years as a teacher’s aide with the Oswego City School District. In retirement, Linda was an active Oswego community volunteer, particularly at the Human Concerns Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family in Oswego and at her winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Linda is survived by two daughters Lisa McArdell of Baldwinsville, and Denise (Brian) Doyle of Oswego; one son Edward (Svea) Cook, Jr. of Newburgh; two brothers George W. (Diane) VonHoltz Jr. of Oswego, and Bruce (Allison) VonHoltz of Oneonta; two sisters Karan (Robert) Rhoades of Greenfield Center, and Beverly (James) Wyckoff of Interlaken; seven grandchildren: Joshua and Katelyn Wheeler, Ryan and Chad McArdell, Emily and Edward Cook and Shannon Doyle; her son-in-law William Maxwell; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Donna Maxwell and Cynthia Cook, and three siblings Paul VonHoltz, Sharan VonHoltz and Dale VonHoltz.
Calling hours will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Spring burial will be in Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Human Concerns, 85 E. 4th St., Oswego, NY 13126.
