Lillian Rose Somers Lawton Meeker Frye

Lillian Rose Somers Lawton Meeker Frye

Ms. Lillian (Ma Lil) Rose Somers Lawton Meeker Frye, 85, of 233 Yankee Lane, Clinton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Lillian was born April 27, 1937, in Oswego County, NY, to the late Edward Raymond Somers and Mary Sophia Barker Somers. She had 16 siblings. Lillian was a great cook, housewife, mother, and friend to anyone in need. She NEVER met a stranger. In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by one daughter: Mary Margaret Commerton, and one son: Timothy (Timmy) Edward Meeker.

Recommended for you