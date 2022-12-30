Lillian Rose Somers Lawton Meeker Frye

Ms. Lillian (Ma Lil) Rose Somers Lawton Meeker Frye, 85, of 233 Yankee Lane, Clinton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Lillian was born April 27, 1937, in Oswego County, NY, to the late Edward Raymond Somers and Mary Sophia Barker Somers. She had 16 siblings. Lillian was a great cook, housewife, mother, and friend to anyone in need. She NEVER met a stranger. In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by one daughter: Mary Margaret Commerton, and one son: Timothy (Timmy) Edward Meeker.
Lillian leaves to cherish her memory Michael Harvey Lawton; Tammy Lawton Little; Raegina (Jeannie) Lawton Carr (husband Julian); Theresa Ann Meeker Grice Strickland (husband Wendall); Howard (Junior) Theodore Meeker (wife Amy); 17 grandchildren: Charles Commerton Jr & Katie of Lutz, Florida; Justin Commerton (wife Rebecca) of Bristol, Virginia; Christopher Commerton (wife Shannon) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Melissa Commerton (husband Frankie) of Abington, Virginia; James (Jimmer) Little & Kat of Clinton, North Carolina; Jeanifer Faircloth of Clinton, North Carolina; Michelle Lawton Howard of Rock Hill, SC; Rebekah Lawton of Kingsport, Tennessee; Michael Lawton of Bristol, Tennessee; Haley Lawton Yarber of Bristol, Tennessee; Jeremy Gautier (wife Sam) of Garland, North Carolina; Cameron Carr (wife Kyli) of Garland, North Carolina; Gene Grice of Clinton, North Carolina; Michael Grice (wife Jenni) of Newton Grove, North Carolina, Cody Meeker of Fleming Island, Florida; Aeriale Myers of Wilson, North Carolina; Rodney Dean of Mount Olive, North Carolina; and 33 great-grandchildren: Jarissa, Jaiden, Chance, Saylah, Kira, Bryant, Colton, Lacie, Chase, Rory, Niko, Lily, Marshal, Molly, Jaxson, Brian, Ally, Tyler, Gage, Rosa, Brayan, Rihanna, Chas, Riley, Kurrie, Chasen, Kaylee, Landen, Austin, Trey, Brycen, Carter, Scarlett; and several nieces and nephews abroad.
The family will receive friends at the home of Julian and Jeannie Carr, 11320 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland.
A special thank you to the staff of 3HC Hospice for their kindness, sympathy, and professionalism.
