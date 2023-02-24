Laurna Irene Millard Hoffman

Laurna Irene Millard Hoffman, 94, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, after living a long and fulfilled life. Laurna was born to the late Dyer F. Millard and Gladys Putnam Millard in Watertown, NY, growing up on a farm in Ellisburg, and then Belleville, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Merrill K. Hoffman, and son, Peter M. Hoffman, her brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Elizabeth (Barney) Millard, and sister-in-law, Jean (Hoffman) Wright. She is survived by daughters, Anne (Gary) Wood of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Pamela (Mark) Giovannetti of Fulton; grandchildren, Daniel (Hannah) Wood, Geoffrey Wood, Caroline Wood, Ian (Taylor) Giovannetti, Sophia Giovannetti, and Emma Feinen; as well as a great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law.

Laurna attended High School at Union Academy in Belleville, NY, class of 1946, and was a proud graduate of the Crane School of Music, then known as the State Teacher’s College at Potsdam, New York. She was a member of the AGO sorority and graduating class of 1950. It was there that she met the love of her life, Merrill, a student at Clarkson University. They spent 64 wonderfully happy years together, living in Michigan for a time before settling in Fulton. Their favorite activity was singing together in community choirs and church choirs often conducted by Laurna. As a family they travelled together around the United States, camping as they went. They spent many happy summers on their boats, Jubilee I, II and III on the St. Lawrence River.

