Laurna Irene Millard Hoffman, 94, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, after living a long and fulfilled life. Laurna was born to the late Dyer F. Millard and Gladys Putnam Millard in Watertown, NY, growing up on a farm in Ellisburg, and then Belleville, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Merrill K. Hoffman, and son, Peter M. Hoffman, her brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Elizabeth (Barney) Millard, and sister-in-law, Jean (Hoffman) Wright. She is survived by daughters, Anne (Gary) Wood of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Pamela (Mark) Giovannetti of Fulton; grandchildren, Daniel (Hannah) Wood, Geoffrey Wood, Caroline Wood, Ian (Taylor) Giovannetti, Sophia Giovannetti, and Emma Feinen; as well as a great-granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law.
Laurna attended High School at Union Academy in Belleville, NY, class of 1946, and was a proud graduate of the Crane School of Music, then known as the State Teacher’s College at Potsdam, New York. She was a member of the AGO sorority and graduating class of 1950. It was there that she met the love of her life, Merrill, a student at Clarkson University. They spent 64 wonderfully happy years together, living in Michigan for a time before settling in Fulton. Their favorite activity was singing together in community choirs and church choirs often conducted by Laurna. As a family they travelled together around the United States, camping as they went. They spent many happy summers on their boats, Jubilee I, II and III on the St. Lawrence River.
Laurna was an accomplished pianist, a music teacher and well-known piano teacher in the Fulton area. She was a strong supporter of music and the arts, and valued the importance of good music programs in public schools. She had a sharp mind and keen memory. She remembered in great detail generations of family genealogy. She was inquisitive and friendly with a ready smile. She loved people and was genuinely interested in each one’s personal story. She was gregarious and talkative and always found someone that she knew wherever she happened to be. Her wit, sense of humor, vocal opinions and “tell it like it is” personality kept all, especially her children and grandchildren, on their toes.
She was an active member of the First United Church in Fulton, singing in the choir until age 90. She often said “yes” to serving on church committees and working on community projects. For many years she was a member of the American Guild of Organists, and a supporter of the Fulton Music Association. She was a member of Chapter BA, NY of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Contributions in memory of Laurna may be made to Fulton Music Association, Inc., P.O. Box 727, Fulton, NY 13069 or First United Church in Fulton, 33 S. 3rd St., Fulton, NY 13069.
Calling hours will be held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY, on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at First United Church in Fulton, 33 S. 3rd St., Fulton, NY, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com
