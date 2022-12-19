Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Kim was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.
Some of the band’s earliest gigs included playing with Cream and backing up John Lee Hooker. Savoy Brown went on to release more than 40 albums during Simmonds’ career, with a recent release (Witchy Feelin’ in 2017), reaching #1 on the Billboard charts. Despite this significant music catalog, he and his band are probably best known for their live performances while headlining many of music’s most eminent venues such as the London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Fillmore East, the Fillmore West and Carnegie Hall. Many members of Savoy Brown have gone on to further their careers, perhaps the most recognizable being the trio of “Lonesome Dave” Peverett, Roger Earl and Tony Stevens as founding members of Foghat.
Kim Simmonds was inducted into a variety of “Halls of Fame” in the United States and Canada. His handprints are enshrined at the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame and he’s appeared on the covers of a variety of music magazines, such as Guitar Player. Kim dedicated his life to the arts. He was an accomplished painter and several of his works have served as album art through the years.
Kim is survived by his wife and partner of 31 years, Deborah Lyons Simmonds of Oswego, NY, and his children, Eve of Oswego, NY, Justin of Mansfield, OH, and Tabatha of Mansfield, OH. Kim was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Phyllis Simmonds, and his brother, Harry Simmonds. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Olwen Simmonds of Wales, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Santoro of Fulton, NY.
His family extends their gratitude for the kind thoughts, prayers, and warm words of encouragement during this time. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to MusiCares, a Foundation that provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community. Acknowledgements and cards of condolences may be sent to PO Box 467, Minetto, NY 13115. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
